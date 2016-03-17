Erica Schroeder Records 4 Wins, But San Marcos falls to Ventura in Track

Track & Field

The San Marcos track and field teams came up short against Ventura in a Channel League dual meet at Warkentin Stadium on Thursday.

Ventura's girls squeaked out a 71-65 victory over the Royals while the Cougar boys prevailed 81-55.

Defending state 800-meter champion Erica Schroeder had a busy day on the track. She won her first 800 of the season (2:14.70) and also captured the 1600 (5:24) and 3200 (11:12), and ran anchor on the winning 4x400 relay. Jenny Nnoli, Delaney Werner and Carolyn Weisman were the other members of the team.

Nnoli swept the 100 and 200 for the second straight meet.

Other winners included: Allie Jones in the 100 hurdles (16.34), Devon Block-Funkhouser in the 300 hurdles (47.39), Chloe Allen in the shot put (36-09.5), Weisman in the triple jump (35-10.5) and Louse Nauman in the pole vault (9-06).

For the San Marcos boys, Tyson Miller was a double winner, taking the 400 (50.34) and 200 (23.05). He also ran anchor on the winning 4x400 relay team with Mathew hempy, Griffin steel and Jacob Barrett.

"Tyson had an outstanding day for us," said San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin.

Hempy won the 100 (11.73) and was second in the 200 (23.71) Jason Peterson took the 800 (2:04.12) and Kele Mkpado captured the 110 hurdles (16.04). Davis Mullin set personal bests in taking second in the 300 hurdles (41.57) and 110 hurdles (16.10).

San Marcos will host its second annual Royal Classic on Saturday.

