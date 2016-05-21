Erica Schroeder Repeats as CIF-SS 800 Champ; Natasha Feshbach, Spencer Kemmerer Qualify for Masters

Track & Field

Erica Schroeder of San Marcos concentrated on the 800 meters at the CIF-SS Divisional Track & Field Finals on Saturday and ran her fastest time of the year in winning the Division 2 title on Saturday at Cerritos College.

Schroeder, the defending state champion in the 800, posted the fastest time in all divisions at 2:10.34. It’s the junior’s second straight Southern Section title as she won the Division 3 title last year. She moves on to Friday’s CIF Masters state qualifying meet at Cerritos.

The top nine marks in each event (top 12 in distance races) from the divisional meet advance to the Masters.

In team competition, the San Marcos girls took third in Division with 41 points. Mission Viejo was first with 74 points and Westlake second with 43. Santa Barbara was 13th and Dos Pueblos 32nd.

The Carpinteria boys scored 20 points to finish 10th in Division 4. Coach Van Latham said it's the most points by the Warriors since 2004.

Schroeder ran the 1600 and 800 all season and had the third best qualifying mark in the 1600. She elected to focus on the 800 and concentrate on defending her title in the event. Her time surpassed her previous season-best of 2:10.63. Her all-time best is 2:07.08, which was her winning time at the CIF State Meet last June.

Schroeder ran with a group of three until the top of the home stretch on the first lap and pulled away on the back stretch of the final lap.

Emily Donahue of Santa Ynez won the Division 4 title in the girls 3200. In a race that combined Division 2 and 4 runners, the sophomore won her division in 11:01.14.

Sophomore Jennifer Nnoli of San Marcos broke 12 seconds for the first time in her career and took third in the Division 2 100 meters. Nnoli clocked 11.92 and finished third behind Zaria Francis of Rio Mesa (11.51) and Emerald Bowens of Redlands East Valley (11.71). She later came in fourth in the 200 in a personal best and school record of 24.35. Francis also won that race in 23.80.

In the 4x400 relay, San Marcos finished third with the team of Olivia Jones, Schroeder, Delaney Werner and Nnoli. Their time of 3:51.03 was five seconds faster than the qualifying mark and advanced them to the Masters Meet. Schroeder's strong second leg and a tremendous effort by Werner on the third leg moved the Royals into third. And Nnoli was able to hold that position to the finish.

San Marcos coach Marilyn Hangtin said Schroeder dropped the 1600 "with the hopes of helping our 4x4 run fast enough to qualify for Masters as a team."

Mission accomplished.

Santa Barbara senior Natasha Feshbach had a stellar day, achieving career and school records in both of her events in Division 2. The Yale-bound Feshbach took second place in the 100 hurdles in 14.08 and was third in the long jump at 18-8.25. She qualified for the Masters Meet in both events.

Tara Davis of Agoura won both events with a hurdles time of 13.64 and a long jump of 20-8.25.

Carpinteria’s Jimmy Graves and Brian Buchmiller went second and third in the Division 4 pole vault. Both vaulters cleared 13 feet, with Graves getting the runner-up spot on a jump-off. The winning mark was 15-01 by Alex Escalera of Sage Hill.

Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos cleared 6-6 on his second attempt to finish third in the boys Division 2 high jump, qualify for the Masters Meet and set a school record.

“Spencer has worked hard for this, and I couldn't be happier for him to get 6-6 at this point in the year,” DP coach coach Josh Christensen said. “He and Chris Jones will continue to battle for the school record for another year. DP high jump coach Paul Fry has invested a ton into these athletes, and it shows. The best has yet to come from these two guys.”

Division 2 winner Elijah Hughes of J.W. North went 7 feet and second-place Bryce Fausett of Ventura cleared 6-10.

Carolyn Weisman of San Marcos went 38-2.75 to take third in the Division 2 triple jump and qualified for the Masters Meet. Agoura’s Davis (41-10.25) won the triple jump.

Carpinteria's Chance Wright was an alternate in the Division 4 boys 300-meter hurdles, but a scratch in the field gave him the opportunity to run and he finished fourth with a PR of 40.67.

Kiasa Salgado of Santa Barbara High was forced to hurdle a fallen competitor after clearing the first hurdle and still managed to post a PR of 39.33 and take fifth place in the Division 2 boys 300 hurdles.

“The runner in a lane outside him fell at the first hurdle and rolled into Kiasa's lane,” coach Olivia Perdices said. “Due to the stagger, Kiasa was forced to hurdle the other runner just after clearing his first hurdle in order to safely complete the race.”

Other local place finishers:

Bishop Diego: The 4x100 relay team of Mark Sorocco, AV Bennett, Tommy Murrillo and Isaiah Veal took fifth in 43.64, a PR; Bennett was sixth in the Division 4 long jump at 20-0, seventh in the 100 (11.12) and seventh in the 200 (22.62).

San Marcos: the girls 4x100 relay (Nnoli, Danielle Anderson, Allie Jones, Olivia Jones) was seventh in 49.14; Tyson Miller, sixth in the 400 (50.07); Allie Jones, sixth in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 14.51; Chloe Allen, seventh in the shot put (36-7.75); Adam Manchester, seventh in the pole vault (13-6); Alana Ochoa, eighth in the discus (115-06).

Carpinteria: Chance Wright was eighth in the Division 4 100 hurdles (15.62); Annalisa DeAlba eighth in the discus (104-10).

Dos Pueblos: Christina Rice and Hunter Clark both finished seventh in their respective 3200 races. Rice ran 11:01.49 in a race where the officials lost count of laps, causing some runners to run an extra lap. Clark ran 9:37. Chris Jones was eighth in the boys high jump (6-2) and freshman Josie Morales was sixth in the girls high jump (5-3).