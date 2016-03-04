Erica Schroeder Wins 3200 at Don Green Invite

Track & Field

Defending CIF State 800-meter champion Erica Schroeder of San Marcos opened her junior season with a victory in the 3200 at the first day of the Don Green Invitational track and field meet in Moorpark on Friday.

Schroeder ran a personal best of 10:46.90. On Saturday, she is slated to run in the 1600 and the mile relay.

Logan Briner finished sixth in the boys 3200 on Friday with a PR of 9:54>78.

"Tonight was a great first meet for our distance runners to get a sense of where their fitness is at the beginning of the season," said San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin.

