Erica Schroeder Wins Ojai Invitational

Erica Schroeder of San Marcos won the individual title at the Ojai Invitational, and three Royals on the boys and girls teams placed in the top 10 at the cross country competition at Lake Casitas on Saturday.

Schroeder covered the hilly 3-mile race in 17 minutes, 46 seconds. She was followed by Natalie McClure in third in 18:54 and Mya Adornetto in eighth place in a time of 19:42.

Logan Briner led the San Marcos boys with a fifth-place finish in 16:11; Jason Peterson was eighth in 16:19 and Jerry Swider took 10th in 16:23.

The race doesn't do team scores.

The next competition for the Royals is the Dos Pueblos Invitational at Shoreline Park on Friday, Sept.23.

