Erick Nisich of Dos Pueblos Named to All-State Football Team

Dos Pueblos lineman Erick Nisich was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team for medium schools.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior led a Dos Pueblos offense that rushed for 3,347 yards and averaged nearly 240 yards per game.
Nisich was selected to the second-team offensive unit on the state team. He was a first-team pick on the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 squad after helping Dos Pueblos go 12-2 and make the division final.
Nisich also was named to the Noozhawk All-South Coast Football Team.
