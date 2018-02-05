Erick Nisich, Olivia Kistler of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of the Week

Dos Pueblos swept the Athlete of the Week awards at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Chargers’ wrestler Erick Nisich and water polo player Olivia Kistler were recognized as this week’s winners.

Nisich won the deciding match in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Team Duals, pinning his heavyweight opponent from Pacifica in 23 seconds to give DP a 33-24 victory and a berth in the finals against Bishop Amat.

Nisich won by forfeit against Bishop Amat, the eventual team champion. Earlier in the day, he defeated Lompoc in the first round.

Four days before the CIF Duals, he pinned his opponent from Ventura in the Channel League dual meet finale to help the Chargers win their fourth straight league title.

Kistler played huge for the Dos Pueblos water polo team over the weekenc, helping the Chargers win the Southern California Championship Tournament for the first time since 2011.

In the final and semifinals, she had three goals, four assists, seven steals and earned two exclusions, sparking the Chargers over Corona del Mar and defending champion Laguna Beach.

Kistler, a University of Hawaii commit, was named to the all-tournament team.

The athletes who were honorable mention choices for the award include Leland King II (UCSB men’s basketball), Stef Korfas (San Marcos boys basketball), Lauren McCoy (Westmont women’s basketball), Drew Edelman (UCSB women’s basketball) and Alondra Jimenez (Santa Barbara High girls basketball).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.