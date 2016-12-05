Erick Nisich Receives Phil Womble Award for Dos Pueblos

Erick Nisich brings intensity to the sports he plays, his schoolwork and his involvement in campus activities at Dos Pueblos High.

On Monday, the junior was recognized as DP's recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table's weekly press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Nisich is a standout offensive lineman and wrestler. He won a Channel League wrestling title last year as a sophomore and this fall helped the football team win a share of the league title and reach CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals.

"It's very easy to coach Erick, he wants to get better every single day," said wrestling coach Anthony Califano. "That's the reason he's had success."

Dan Feldhaus, DP's athletic director, said Nisich "is a guy who is intense, works hard and does the right thing on the field." He noted that when Nisich delivered a "pancake block" (when an offensive lineman knocks the defensive lineman down), he'd reach down and help his opponent get back up. "That's an example of his character. He's a great character guy."

Feldhaus has been familiar with Nisich's high character since his Little League baseball days.

"Even back then he was a great, great kid, a great teammate," said Feldhaus.

On the DP football team, Nisich was a motivator, pushing to pull out the best from all of his teammates, according to coach Nate Mendoza.

On campus, Nisich, is a doer.

"He's a class officer who is involved in a lot of things," Feldhaus said. "If we need something done at school, he's the one who is going to volunteer. I love that about Erick."

The son of Terri and Tony Nisich excels in the classroom, too, carrying a GPA of 4.09.

"He's very, very intense all the time in practice and in competition, and he takes that same attitude toward his academics. He's a great student," said Califano.

