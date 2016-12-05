Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Erick Nisich Receives Phil Womble Award for Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 5, 2016 | 3:07 p.m.

Erick Nisich brings intensity to the sports he plays, his schoolwork and his involvement in campus activities at Dos Pueblos High.

On Monday, the junior was recognized as DP's recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table's weekly press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Erick Nisich, Dos Pueblos’ Phil Womble Award winner. Click to view larger
Erick Nisich, Dos Pueblos’ Phil Womble Award winner.

Nisich is a standout offensive lineman and wrestler. He won a Channel League wrestling title last year as a sophomore and this fall helped the football team win a share of the league title and reach CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals.

"It's very easy to coach Erick, he wants to get better every single day," said wrestling coach Anthony Califano. "That's the reason he's had success."

Dan Feldhaus, DP's athletic director, said Nisich "is a guy who is intense, works hard and does the right thing on the field." He noted that when Nisich delivered a "pancake block" (when an offensive lineman knocks the defensive lineman down), he'd reach down and help his opponent get back up. "That's an example of his character. He's a great character guy."

Feldhaus has been familiar with Nisich's high character since his Little League baseball days.

"Even back then he was a great, great kid, a great teammate," said Feldhaus.

On the DP football team, Nisich was a motivator, pushing to pull out the best from all of his teammates, according to coach Nate Mendoza.

On campus, Nisich, is a doer.

"He's a class officer who is involved in a lot of things," Feldhaus said. "If we need something done at school, he's the one who is going to volunteer. I love that about Erick."

The son of Terri and Tony Nisich excels in the classroom, too, carrying a GPA of 4.09.

"He's very, very intense all the time in practice and in competition, and he takes that same attitude toward his academics. He's a great student," said Califano.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 