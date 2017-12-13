Erick Nisich, Will Yamasaki of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Football MVPs

The Dos Pueblos football team was dominant on both sides of the ball this season.
The Channel League coaches recognized that in their MVP selections, naming senior offensive lineman Erick Nisich and senior linebacker Will Yamasaki as the honorees.
Nisich led a powerful offensive line that paved the way for the Chargers to win the league title. They averaged nearly 400 yards in total offense, including 242 yards on the ground.
Yamasaki was the leader of a defense that forced 43 turnovers. He led the team in tackles with 107.
The Chargers had the most players on the first team with nine, while Buena had eight.
OFFENSIVE MVP
Erick Nisich 12 OL Dos Pueblos
DEFENSIVE MVP
Will Yamasaki 12 LB Dos Pueblos
VARSITY STAFF OF THE YEAR
Dos Pueblos
1st TEAM OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE BACKS
Player, Grade, Position, School
Coby Barbar 12 QB Buena
Tanner Butterbaugh 12 RB Buena
Frankie Gamberdella 11 QB Santa Barbara
Erik Lopez 11 RB Dos Pueblos
Jake Ramirez 12 QB Dos Pueblos
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Justin Anderson 12 WR Buena
Natani Drati 12 WR Santa Barbara
Andrew Tilkens 12 WR Buena
Cyrus Wallace 12 WR Dos Pueblos
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Nathan Beveridge 12 OL Dos Pueblos
Matt Duarte 11 OL Buena
Francisco Guillermo 12 OL Dos Pueblos
Giulian Nicolini 12 OL Ventura
DEFENSE
LINEBACKERS
Noah Conboy 11 Ventura
Henry Hepp 12 Santa Barbara
Jerrett Howery 12 Buena
Connor McDermott 12 Ventura
Matt Duarte 11 Buena
Anthony Myers 12 Dos Pueblos
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Emmanuel Acevedo 12 San Marcos
Daniel Arzate 12 Dos Pueblos
Michael Elbert 12 Dos Pueblos
Jacob Forney 11 Santa Barbara
Kyle Holguin 12 Ventura
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Michael Brittle 12 DL Ventura
Noah Faulkner 11 DL Buena
Justin Padilla 12 DL Dos Pueblos
KICKER
Rourke Rieman 10 K Ventura
Andrew Aragon 11 P San Marcos
2nd TEAM OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE BACKS
Rob Alfaro 12 RB Dos Pueblos
Tommy Schaeffer 11 RB San Marcos
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Jackson Gonzalez 10 WR Santa Barbara
Chaz Hunter 12 WR Ventura
Kevin Linkletter 12 WR Buena
Luis Mesino 12 WR San Marcos
Peyton Shelton 12 WR Buena
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Javier Castillo 12 OL San Marcos
Dylan Ebell 12 OL Buena
Sonny Graybill 11 OL Dos Pueblos
Adrian Lugo 12 OL Ventura
Tony Marones 12 OL Buena
Samuel McGolpin 12 OL Dos Pueblos
Brock Peterson 12 OL Ventura
DEFENSE
LINEBACKERS
TJ Barlow 10 LB Ventura
Ben Carreno 11 LB Santa Barbara
Mark Herrera 12 LB San Marcos
Chris Frazier 12 LB Buena
Dillon Roberts 11 LB Dos Pueblos
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Diego Cruz 11 DB Dos Pueblos
Alijah Grant 12 DB Dos Pueblos
Dakota Hill 10 DB Santa Barbara
Jacob Martinez 12 DB Buena
Dallas Redick 12 DB Santa Barbara
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Steven Corona 12 DL San Marcos
Seth Hense 12 DL Ventura
Will Hulsberg 12 DL Buena
Jacob Velasquez 12 DL Dos Pueblos
HONORABLE MENTION
Buena
Tobias Allmen 12
Christian Ayala 11
Justin Franckewiak 12
Darius Johnson 12
David Kolar 11
Devin Morris 11
Hunter Pane 12
Alek Tafoya 11
Dos Pueblos
David Leon 11
Bryce Morelli 12
Andrew Roggero 12
Daniel Villalpando 12
San Marcos
Miguel Alaniz 12
Jafet Gomez 11
Paul Ingram 12
David Kesablyan 12
Nicola Peluso 11
Matt Pencek 11
Jacob Villarreal 12
Santa Barbara
John Coleman 12
Jack Koceman 12
Robert Nava 11
Oscar Nevarez 12
Andrew Perez 11
Jeramiah Phillips 11
Sahid Pincheira 11
Kris Ramirez 12
Ventura
Keoni Calderon 10
Jason Castro 12
Jadon Cline 10
Tyler Coffman 12
Cruz Conboy 12
Luc Levasseur 10
Billy Maxwell 11
Jesus Ochoa 12