Erick Nisich, Will Yamasaki of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Football MVPs

Football

The Dos Pueblos football team was dominant on both sides of the ball this season.

The Channel League coaches recognized that in their MVP selections, naming senior offensive lineman Erick Nisich and senior linebacker Will Yamasaki as the honorees.

Nisich led a powerful offensive line that paved the way for the Chargers to win the league title. They averaged nearly 400 yards in total offense, including 242 yards on the ground.

Yamasaki was the leader of a defense that forced 43 turnovers. He led the team in tackles with 107.

The Chargers had the most players on the first team with nine, while Buena had eight.

OFFENSIVE MVP

Erick Nisich 12 OL Dos Pueblos

DEFENSIVE MVP

Will Yamasaki 12 LB Dos Pueblos

VARSITY STAFF OF THE YEAR

Dos Pueblos

1st TEAM OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE BACKS

Player, Grade, Position, School

Coby Barbar 12 QB Buena

Tanner Butterbaugh 12 RB Buena

Frankie Gamberdella 11 QB Santa Barbara

Erik Lopez 11 RB Dos Pueblos

Jake Ramirez 12 QB Dos Pueblos

RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Justin Anderson 12 WR Buena

Natani Drati 12 WR Santa Barbara

Andrew Tilkens 12 WR Buena

Cyrus Wallace 12 WR Dos Pueblos

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Nathan Beveridge 12 OL Dos Pueblos

Matt Duarte 11 OL Buena

Francisco Guillermo 12 OL Dos Pueblos

Giulian Nicolini 12 OL Ventura

DEFENSE

LINEBACKERS

Noah Conboy 11 Ventura

Henry Hepp 12 Santa Barbara

Jerrett Howery 12 Buena

Connor McDermott 12 Ventura

Matt Duarte 11 Buena

Anthony Myers 12 Dos Pueblos

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Emmanuel Acevedo 12 San Marcos

Daniel Arzate 12 Dos Pueblos

Michael Elbert 12 Dos Pueblos

Jacob Forney 11 Santa Barbara

Kyle Holguin 12 Ventura

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Michael Brittle 12 DL Ventura

Noah Faulkner 11 DL Buena

Justin Padilla 12 DL Dos Pueblos

KICKER

Rourke Rieman 10 K Ventura

Andrew Aragon 11 P San Marcos

2nd TEAM OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE BACKS

Rob Alfaro 12 RB Dos Pueblos

Tommy Schaeffer 11 RB San Marcos

RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Jackson Gonzalez 10 WR Santa Barbara

Chaz Hunter 12 WR Ventura

Kevin Linkletter 12 WR Buena

Luis Mesino 12 WR San Marcos

Peyton Shelton 12 WR Buena

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Javier Castillo 12 OL San Marcos

Dylan Ebell 12 OL Buena

Sonny Graybill 11 OL Dos Pueblos

Adrian Lugo 12 OL Ventura

Tony Marones 12 OL Buena

Samuel McGolpin 12 OL Dos Pueblos

Brock Peterson 12 OL Ventura

DEFENSE

LINEBACKERS

TJ Barlow 10 LB Ventura

Ben Carreno 11 LB Santa Barbara

Mark Herrera 12 LB San Marcos

Chris Frazier 12 LB Buena

Dillon Roberts 11 LB Dos Pueblos

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Diego Cruz 11 DB Dos Pueblos

Alijah Grant 12 DB Dos Pueblos

Dakota Hill 10 DB Santa Barbara

Jacob Martinez 12 DB Buena

Dallas Redick 12 DB Santa Barbara

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Steven Corona 12 DL San Marcos

Seth Hense 12 DL Ventura

Will Hulsberg 12 DL Buena

Jacob Velasquez 12 DL Dos Pueblos

HONORABLE MENTION

Buena

Tobias Allmen 12

Christian Ayala 11

Justin Franckewiak 12

Darius Johnson 12

David Kolar 11

Devin Morris 11

Hunter Pane 12

Alek Tafoya 11

Dos Pueblos

David Leon 11

Bryce Morelli 12

Andrew Roggero 12

Daniel Villalpando 12

San Marcos

Miguel Alaniz 12

Jafet Gomez 11

Paul Ingram 12

David Kesablyan 12

Nicola Peluso 11

Matt Pencek 11

Jacob Villarreal 12

Santa Barbara

John Coleman 12

Jack Koceman 12

Robert Nava 11

Oscar Nevarez 12

Andrew Perez 11

Jeramiah Phillips 11

Sahid Pincheira 11

Kris Ramirez 12

Ventura

Keoni Calderon 10

Jason Castro 12

Jadon Cline 10

Tyler Coffman 12

Cruz Conboy 12

Luc Levasseur 10

Billy Maxwell 11

Jesus Ochoa 12