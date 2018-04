Posted on April 8, 2015 | 10:31 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Erik Palacios, 34, of Goleta died April 4, 2015.

He was born April 1, 1981.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 12 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 13 at St. Raphael’s Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.