Siblings Erika, Dylan Foreman Bring Home CBVA Youth Tourney Titles

It was a good day for the Foreman family at the California Beach Volleyball Association Youth Tournament on Tuesday at East Beach as sister and brother, Erika and Dylan, won their respective division titles.
Erika Foreman combined with Santa Barbara High teammate Linnea Skinner to win the Girls 18s Division title over Audrey Baldwin (Goleta) and Hannah Rogers (Santa Ynez).
Dylan Foreman captured the Boys 14s titles with Matt Suh. They defeated locals Camden Millington and Alex Rottman in the final.
In other all-local finals, Ellie Gamberdella and Brynn Sofro defeated Grace Blankenhorn and Grace Mattews for the Girls 14 title, and Rockwood Foster-Aidan Pomerantz topped Ronin Suzuki-Finlay Hastings in the Boys 12U Division.
Girls 18 and Under
1. Erika Foreman/Linnea Skinner - Santa Barbara
2. Audrey Baldwin/Hannah Rogers - Goleta/Santa Ynez
3. Morgan Esters/Josephine Ulrich - Calabasas/Ventura
3. Isabel Bassi/Ally Drevo - Santa Barbara
Girls 16 and Under
1.Samantha Mehlman/Maddy Bailey - Agoura Hills/Ojai
2. Siena Pomerantz/Rosie Campbell - Santa Barbara
3. Talia Medel/Devan Randolph - Carpinteria/Santa Barbara
3. Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis - Tustin
Girls 14 and Under
1. Ellie Gamberdella/Brynn Sofro - Santa Barbara
2. Grace Blankenhorn/Grace Matthews - Santa Barbara
3. Tiffany Medel/Hayden Randolph - Carpinteria/Santa Barbara
3. Carter Spielmann/Bo Wallgard - Santa Barbara
Girls 12 and Under
1. Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink - Oxnard/Oak View
2. Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson - Santa Barbara
3. Frances Carlson/Emma Zuffelato - Santa Barbara
3. Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson - Santa Barbara
Boys 18 and under
1. Devon Johnson/Stephen Maxey - Thousand Oaks
2. Eli Wopat/Elliot Bainerd - Goleta
3. Reed Harmon/John Paul Dillard - Camarillo
3. Henry Hancock/Alex Cheng - Santa Barbara
Boys 16 and under
1. Ben Roach/Will Rottman - Santa Barbara
2. Chad Talaugon/Kyle Cobian - Ventura
3. Joakim Moe/Zachary Werner - Santa Barbara
3. Fred Ysebrands/Charlie Iverson - Santa Barbara
Boys 14 and under
1. Dylan Foreman/Matt Suh - Santa Barbara
2. Camden Millington/Alex Rottman - Santa Barbara
3. Jake Ewart/Jake Rister - Santa Barbara
3. Sebastian Harris/Jacob Yinger - Santa Barbara
Boys 12 and Under
1. Rockwood Foster/Aidan Pomerantz - Santa Barbara
2. Ronin Suzuki/Finlay Hastings - Santa Barbara