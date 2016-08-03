Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Siblings Erika, Dylan Foreman Bring Home CBVA Youth Tourney Titles

Erika Foreman, left, and Linnea Skinner won the Girls 18s title over Audrey Baldwin and Hannah Rogers. Click to view larger
Erika Foreman, left, and Linnea Skinner won the Girls 18s title over Audrey Baldwin and Hannah Rogers. (Courtesy photos)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 3, 2016 | 1:01 p.m.

​It was a good day for the Foreman family at the California Beach Volleyball Association Youth Tournament on Tuesday at East Beach as sister and brother, Erika and Dylan, won their respective division titles.

Erika Foreman combined with Santa Barbara High teammate Linnea Skinner to win the Girls 18s Division title over Audrey Baldwin (Goleta) and Hannah Rogers (Santa Ynez).

Dylan Foreman, left, and Matt Suh defeated Camden Millington and Alex Foreman in the Boys 14s final. Click to view larger
Dylan Foreman, left, and Matt Suh defeated Camden Millington and Alex Foreman in the Boys 14s final.

Dylan Foreman captured the Boys 14s titles with Matt Suh. They defeated locals Camden Millington and Alex Rottman in the final.

In other all-local finals, Ellie Gamberdella and Brynn Sofro defeated Grace Blankenhorn and Grace Mattews for the Girls 14 title, and Rockwood Foster-Aidan Pomerantz topped Ronin Suzuki-Finlay Hastings in the Boys 12U Division.

Girls 18 and Under
1. Erika Foreman/Linnea Skinner - Santa Barbara
2. Audrey Baldwin/Hannah Rogers - Goleta/Santa Ynez
3. Morgan Esters/Josephine Ulrich - Calabasas/Ventura
3. Isabel Bassi/Ally Drevo - Santa Barbara

Samantha Mehlman, left, and Maddy Bailey took first place in the Girls 16s Divison; Siena Pomerantz/Rosie Campbell were runners-up and Talia Medel/Devan Randolph tied for third. Click to view larger
Samantha Mehlman, left, and Maddy Bailey took first place in the Girls 16s Divison; Siena Pomerantz/Rosie Campbell were runners-up and Talia Medel/Devan Randolph tied for third.

Girls 16 and Under
1.Samantha Mehlman/Maddy Bailey - Agoura Hills/Ojai
2. Siena Pomerantz/Rosie Campbell - Santa Barbara
3. Talia Medel/Devan Randolph - Carpinteria/Santa Barbara
3. Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis - Tustin

The team of Ellie Gamberdella, left, and Brynn Sofro defeated Grace Blankenhorn and Grace Matthews for the Girls 14s title; Tiffany Medel and Hayden Randolph tied for third. Click to view larger
The team of Ellie Gamberdella, left, and Brynn Sofro defeated Grace Blankenhorn and Grace Matthews for the Girls 14s title; Tiffany Medel and Hayden Randolph tied for third.

Girls 14 and Under
1. Ellie Gamberdella/Brynn Sofro - Santa Barbara
2. Grace Blankenhorn/Grace Matthews - Santa Barbara
3. Tiffany Medel/Hayden Randolph - Carpinteria/Santa Barbara
3. Carter Spielmann/Bo Wallgard - Santa Barbara

The top three teams in the Girls 12s Division were, from left, first place Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink, runners-up Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson, and third place Frances Carlson/Emma Zuffelato and Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson. Click to view larger
The top three teams in the Girls 12s Division were, from left, first place Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink, runners-up Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson, and third place Frances Carlson/Emma Zuffelato and Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson.

Girls 12 and Under
1. Anika Huelskamp/Kolbe Fink - Oxnard/Oak View
2. Ava Cole/Caroline Mikkelson - Santa Barbara
3. Frances Carlson/Emma Zuffelato - Santa Barbara
3. Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson - Santa Barbara

The Thousand Oaks duo of Devon Johnson, left, and Stephen Maxey won the Boys 18s title over Goleta’s Eli Wopat and Elliot Bainerd. Click to view larger
The Thousand Oaks duo of Devon Johnson, left, and Stephen Maxey won the Boys 18s title over Goleta’s Eli Wopat and Elliot Bainerd.

Boys 18 and under
1. Devon Johnson/Stephen Maxey - Thousand Oaks
2. Eli Wopat/Elliot Bainerd - Goleta
3. Reed Harmon/John Paul Dillard - Camarillo
3. Henry Hancock/Alex Cheng - Santa Barbara

The team of Ben Roach, left, and Will Rottman of Santa Barbara defeated Chad Talaugon and Kyle Cobian for the Boys 16s title. Click to view larger
The team of Ben Roach, left, and Will Rottman of Santa Barbara defeated Chad Talaugon and Kyle Cobian for the Boys 16s title.

Boys 16 and under
1. Ben Roach/Will Rottman - Santa Barbara
2. Chad Talaugon/Kyle Cobian - Ventura
3. Joakim Moe/Zachary Werner - Santa Barbara
3. Fred Ysebrands/Charlie Iverson - Santa Barbara

Boys 14 and under
1. Dylan Foreman/Matt Suh - Santa Barbara
2. Camden Millington/Alex Rottman - Santa Barbara
3. Jake Ewart/Jake Rister - Santa Barbara
3. Sebastian Harris/Jacob Yinger - Santa Barbara

In the Boys 12 final, Rockwood Foster, left, and Aidan Pomerantz beat Ronin Suzuki and Finlay Hastings for the title. Click to view larger
In the Boys 12 final, Rockwood Foster, left, and Aidan Pomerantz beat Ronin Suzuki and Finlay Hastings for the title.

Boys 12 and Under
1. Rockwood Foster/Aidan Pomerantz - Santa Barbara
2. Ronin Suzuki/Finlay Hastings - Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 