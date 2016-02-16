Erika Lee to Give UCSB MultiCultural Center Diversity Lecture on ‘The Making of Asian America’

Critically acclaimed by the Los Angeles Times as “a stirring chronicle long overdue,” historian Erika Lee will give a lecture on The Making of Asian America Thursday, March 3, 2016, in the MCC Theater as a part of the UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center’s quarterly diversity lecture.

Asian Americans are the fastest growing group in the U.S. today, but most Americans know little about their long history here and their current complicated status.

Award-winning historian Lee unravels 450 years of Asian American history to explain how these citizens, once a "despised minority,” became a "model minority" and how Asian Americans help us understand America today.

Lee teaches American history at the University of Minnesota, where she holds the Rudolph J. Vecoli Chair in Immigration History and is director of the Immigration History Research Center.

For more information, visit www.erikalee.org.

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.