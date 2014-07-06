Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Erland, Haddon Cord, Doublewide Kings, Omar Velasco Headline Americana Alive Show at Lobero

By Cord Pereira for Americana Alive | Made in Santa Barbara | July 6, 2014 | 6:00 p.m.

“We’re hoping to sell out the house so we can pay rent this month,” said Erland Wanberg, whose band — Erland — headlines Americana Alive | Made in Santa Barbara on Sunday at the Lobero Theatre. The concert showcases a diverse lineup of artists who call Santa Barbara “home.”

“We follow each other’s careers, but we’re all on very different paths,” Wanberg sais. “So Americana Alive gives the bands a rare moment to join forces to deliver an inspiring and memorable performance.”

Americana Alive celebrates the vibrant Santa Barbara music scene and shares the music made in Santa Barbara. Joining Erland on stage are The Kinds, Doublewide Kings, Omar Velasco, Bear Erickson, David Schaeman and Haddon Cord. Big-screen film performances by Vanaka (featuring J.R. Richards) and Mary-Grace Langhorne provide a further taste of the artistry of the Santa Barbara music community.

In addition to supporting local music, the Clean Water Tour is inviting local water organizations and their communities to contribute by sharing their unified message.

“There’s nothing more Americana and down to earth than the foundational role that water plays in our daily lives,” said Conor Quinn, president of the Clean Water Tour. “Santa Barbara is blessed with several water organizations that are doing fantastic work, and we look forward to them coming together in support of local music.”

Concert attendees who download the Clean Water Tour App will also have the opportunity to win Hope-2o home water-testing kits (value: $99) and can purchase kits at a large discount.

“Our research shows that consumers are as concerned about having tools for testing water quality (filtered and tap), as they are about having working fire detectors and carbon monoxide sensors in their homes,” said Dr. Andre Neal, CEO of BOS LLC, a local water technology company that just opened a new office in Goleta.

“They realize that clean water has a positive impact on their health and the health of their families. Hope-2o is the simple solution to provide peace of mind.”

The Clean Water Trou public reception starts at 5 p.m. Sunday ont the Lobero Theatre front terrace, 33 E. Canon Perdido. Doors for the performance open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 and $25, plus fees. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.963.0761.

Click here for more information about Americana Alive | Made in Santa Barbara.

— Cord Pereira represents Americana Alive | Made in Santa Barbara.

 

