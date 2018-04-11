Ernest Altine Sawyer, of Santa Barbara, 1930-2018

Posted on April 11, 2018 | 11:20 p.m.

Source: Dana Petersen

Ernest Altine Sawyer, Aug. 2, 1930-Feb. 19, 2018.

Ernest (Al) Sawyer peacefully departed this world for the next with family at his side at the age of 87. He entered the world as Ernest Altine Sauer on Aug. 2, 1930.

He was born in Kearny, N.J., to William (Bill) Sauer and the former Emily Etta Cornell. Al joined his sister Emily Louise (1925-99) and brother Albert George (1927-2017), completing the family.

Shortly after Al’s birth, the family moved from Kearny to Philadelphia, to the rental property of his widowed grandmother. When she passed away in 1936, the family continued to live there at what was known endearingly as “The Farm."

During the summer of 1940, the family moved to Fallsington, Penn. The children continued their education in the Fallsington School and enjoyed playing with their dog, Skeets.

Al had many adventures during his high school years, including flying airplanes, starting at age 14. He completed high school at the newly opened Pennsbury High School and graduated in June 1950.

Al served in the U.S. Navy as an aerial combat photographer in Korea during the Korean conflict. He served for four years and was given an honorary discharge.

After graduating from Valley College in Van Nuys, Calif., Al moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, to work for the Spring-Rand Company, as a design engineer.

On April 18, 1959 he married the former Mary Bernardo (1927-78) in Midville, Utah, and the couple settled in Santa Barbara. Al and Mary were blessed with one daughter Patricia in 1962.

He enjoyed a rewarding career at Santa Barbara Research Corp., where he worked from 1962 until he retired in 1987.

Following the death of his first wife, Al married Jane Haser on March 25, 1991. He claimed she was the true love of his life. They enjoyed many happy times square dancing, bicycling, RV-ing, visiting family and just being together with their dogs.

He loved all the family gatherings and events and did a stellar job of video-taping these important days.

Al inherited a large family through Jane, including four more daughters and their spouses —Sherry (Dave) Watson, Beverly (Fred) Seibly, Dana (Leif) Petersen and Nikki (Ron) Brown and a son, Doug (Nora) Haser; as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Al also leaves behind nephews and nieces Paul Sauer (Katie), David Sauer (Roseann), Linda Lesher (Glenn), and Cheryl Lynch (Jack), Louise Harman (Robert), brother-in-law Walter Peters, sister-in-law Lois Sauer, and second cousin Donna Stockl.

Al passed away on Feb. 19, 2018, followed by his wife, Jane on Feb. 24, 2018.

The family will be eternally grateful to the staff at Senior Helpers, Central Coast Home Health, Villa Blanca and Assisted Hospice Care for the excellent care both Al and Jane received during their last year of life.

A memorial service will be held for Al and Jane at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in the First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, where he and Jane were members.

— Dana Petersen