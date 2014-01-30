Ernest Badillo of Santa Barbara, 1931-2014

Posted on January 30, 2014 | 2:25 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Ernest Badillo, our husband, father and grandfather, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2014, with his wife at his side — a spot she has occupied for over 60 years.

Ernie was born July 29, 1931, in Santa Barbara on Olive Street to his parents, Tim and Blanche (Guevara) Badillo. He was an only child who lived with his parents and grandparents, Ernest and Lucy Guevara. He was an eighth-generation Santa Barbaran and a direct descendant of the Presidio.

He attended Lincoln Elementary School, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High, graduating in 1950. He embodied the slogan "Once a Don, Always a Don." In high school, he sang in many choirs and began a lifelong love of singing. He sang in the choir at Holy Cross during the 1960s and many years later at the Mission. He sang barbershop for many years as well.

He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35-plus years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge No. 613 and the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association. He was a lifelong football fan and especially loved the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He joined the Notre Dame Club and traveled to South Bend, Ind., to watch his beloved Irish play.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elvira Badillo, the love of his life. He is survived also by his children, Debbie Aceves (Roger), Liz Jacinto (Robert), Ernie Badillo Jr. and Gail Badillo; six grandchildren, Tim Aceves, Maggie Yznaga-Adkins (Scott), Joseph Yznaga, Amy, Ben and Victoria Badillo; and a number of cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital, Dr. Dennis Ashley, Dr. David Kolegraff and most especially Dr. Darol Joseff Fernando and the nurses at the Santa Barbara Artificial Kidney Center for their compassion in caring for our father.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ernie's name to the SB Artificial Kidney Center, 1704 State St., Attn: Christine Cruse.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.