Ernest E. “Pinky” Zaragoza, of Carpinteria, 1942-2017

Posted on January 10, 2017 | 2:26 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Ernest E. “Pinky” Zaragoza, 74, of Carpinteria, CA, died on Jan. 5, 2017, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“Pinky” was born in Santa Barbara on Jan. 16, 1942. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Santa Barbara High School, Class of ’62. As a proud Don, Ernie lettered in track, played football, and was a member of the Glee Club.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962, served as a specialist, and was honorably discharged in 1965. After serving his country, “Pinky” worked at Santa Barbara Monument for several years. He served as manager of Harley-Davidson of Santa Barbara for approximately seven years and was a bus driver for SB MTD for 18 years before retiring in 2005.

“Pinky” was a member of the Moose Lodge and of Los Amigos Motorcycle Club. He received a medal for participation in the Bus Rodeo for MTD.

“Pinky” is survived by his wife, Carol C. Zaragoza of Carpinteria; two children, Ted and Maria Villa of San Fernando Valley; sisters, Anita Valencia of Carpinteria and Beatrice “Lola” (John) Young of Modesto, CA; brothers, Gilbert (Frances) Zaragoza of Texas, Alex (Adrienne) Zaragoza of Bishop, CA, Raymond (Gail) Zaragoza of Arizona, Raúl Zaragoza of Santa Barbara and Mario (Connie) Zaragoza of Carpinteria; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and 31 nieces and nephews.

The Rosary service will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at St. Joseph Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, also at St. Joseph’s, followed immediately by interment at Carpinteria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ernest Zaragoza Fund in C/O Christina Trithara. Donations may be mailed to: CoastHills Credit Union, 3880 Constellation Road, Lompoc, CA 93436.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.