Ernest ‘Porf’ Villalpando of Carpinteria, 1932-2015

Posted on June 29, 2015 | 7:05 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Ernest “Porf”​ Villalpando, a longtime Carpinteria resident and local businessman, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2015, in Ventura, California.

He was born in Santa Paula, California (Rancho Sespe), on February 26, 1932. In 1941, the family moved to Carpinteria, where they established a residence and a grocery store, next door, on Linden Avenue.

Porf attended the local schools in Carpinteria until the start of the Korean War when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Before going overseas, he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Macias, on February 17, 1952, in the St. Joseph Chapel.

Upon completion of his tour of duty, he came home where he was trained and employed by Standard Oil, until he decided to open his own business. He purchased the Union Oil franchise located on Carpinteria Avenue, where he ran a successful enterprise for many years until a medical injury forced him into retirement.

Porf established many long-term, personal and business friendships, and was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, the American GI Forum, the Native Sons of California and was a supporter of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eloisa and Jesus; brothers Louie, Reyes and Jess; sister Jacinta Mercado; brothers-in-law Santana Mercado, Lawrence Cervantes and Manuel Gonzalez; and sister-in-law Peggy Villalpando.

He is survived by his daughters, Veronica O’Neill and Virginia (Bob Jr.) Garibay; sisters Victoria Cervantes, Mary Gonzalez; sisters-in-law Millie and Angie Villalpando; and his beloved grandchildren, Michael Ortiz (Kim), Rachel Jackson (Dathan), Elizabeth and Nicholas O’Neill; his great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Kylie, Emma and Matthew Ortiz, Deshawn, Darius and Deja Jackson.

We will miss his handsome presence, his great sense of humor, his love of financial wheeling and dealing, his never-ending feeling of being a part of the Carpinteria community, his unwavering Catholic faith, and most of all, his love for his family.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2015, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 Linden Ave., followed immediately by a military honors service at the Crematorium Circle at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.