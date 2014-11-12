Ernest Righetti Senior Cameron Walker Earns Basketball Scholarship to Stanford

Ernest Righetti High School senior Cameron Walker will make a big jump from the boards of the Righetti gym to Stanford University.

On Wednesday afternoon, Walker plans to sign a letter of intent to the institution inside ERHS’ College and Career Center. He has earned a basketball scholarship, according to Joseph Graack, athletic director.

Walker, who knows the value of hard work and dedication, believes many people and his family helped him achieve this level of success.

“It’s been an honor to be a student and a varsity basketball player at ERHS for the past four years," he said. “I would like to thank everyone for their support during my time at Righetti, and I’m excited to start my new journey. My family has shaped my character and success from day one."

Walker said the road to a top university like Stanford started when he was a freshman playing with his brother, Hunter, and teammates they had known since childhood. He credits his teammates for always being there and pushing him to get better every day.

Coaches, friends, teachers and staff also helped Walker achieve his goals.

“The education I received at ERHS and the staff that were there for me made the difference in my acceptance to Stanford," he said. “Coach Kevin Barbarick guided me through my development and was not only a huge part of the recruiting process, but was also a major contributor to my success on and off the court."

Walker added that Barbarick coupled with Etop Udo-Ema and the rest of his Compton Magic AAU family, as well as Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins and staff, have helped him reach the “dream of receiving a scholarship to play college basketball."

Coach Barbarick believes Walker’s 4.0 GPA is also what makes the scholarship to Stanford “special.”

“In 25 years of coaching, he is one of the most talented players I have ever had the pleasure of working with," said Barbarick, adding that Walker is under consideration for the McDonald’s All American Basketball Team. “He is a good kid."

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.