Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:37 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Ernest Righetti Teacher David Preston Gives Presentation to Royal Geographical Society

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | September 22, 2014 | 8:59 a.m.

An Ernest Righetti educator recently became the first American high school teacher to give a presentation to the Royal Geographical Society since it was founded in 1830.

Dr. David Preston joined forces with Cal Poly architecture professor Mark Cabrinha and gave a lecture during the RGS Annual Meeting at the Imperial College in London on “Learning Networks: Accelerating Creativity Through the Entanglement of Social Interaction, Constructed Artefacts and Dynamic Environments.”

More than 1,000 people attended the conference.

At ERHS, Dr. Preston uses the Open Source Learning model to engage students to innovate, collaborate and build a network along the way. The OSL platform allows the students to create value beyond the classroom through the use of technology and social media.

“Digital social networks have become increasingly important to learners because they provide a place to interact that we no longer have in physical space," Dr. Preston said. “In today’s world, the stakes are high. Learners, their families and their schools are struggling to adapt. Technology alone isn’t the answer, but it’s an increasingly important part of our culture, and our students are using it to create competitive advantages."

The joint presentation focused on OSL and how digital networks are changing the learning environment, creating a new sense of geography, relationships and learning dimensions. The educators contend the physical environment and the virtual environment can be designed and optimized for collaboration, creativity and achievement that weren’t possible before on the Internet.

The trip also provided future educational opportunities for Righetti and Cal Poly students. Dr. Preston and Professor Cabrinha have begun to collaborate with educators in England and other countries to create stories through writing, photography, music, architecture — something that is not possible in the “traditional isolated classroom environment.”

Dr. Preston believes the public interest in OSL model stems from the widespread hope that educators and learners can make more effective use of the Internet to meet the needs of the next generation.

— Kenny Klein is a media affairs coordinator for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 