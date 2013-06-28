Ernest Righetti High Holding Saturday Fundraiser to Benefit School Magazine

The Santa Maria Valley is invited on Saturday to chow down on barbecue fare, listen to music and enjoy a car show to support Ernest Righetti High School’s magazine The Legend.

The fundraiser will start at noon and wrap up about 3 p.m. on the ERHS campus, 941 E. Foster Road.

The publication is put together by more than 20 students, and they expect to complete six or seven issues next fall.

Teacher Robert Garcia said he isn’t sure how much money will be raised, but every penny will help keep the publication alive.

“The magazine class is a valuable experience for our young people because it teaches them group work and its importance,’’ Garcia said. “It teaches them that the real world is about deadlines and being able to work with others. You don’t get much done if you are not able to corroborate and cooperate.’‘

The publication features a selection of photographs, sports coverage and even personal perspectives from foreign exchange students. The magazine is a chronicle school activities and is available in print and online. The students’ news gathering efforts have sparked many conversations about way young people dance, parent relationships, having a closed campus and bullying.

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.