Ernest Righetti High in Santa Maria Awarded $80,000 CAPP Grant for Three Years

Ernest Righetti High School in Santa Maria will partner with institutions of higher learning to encourage more students to attend colleges and universities and be career ready.

The school was just notified it will receive the $80,000 California Academic Partnership Program Grant (CAPP) for three years, making it one of 10 schools statewide.

The state grant will be used to bridge curriculum, determine educational gaps and experiences while promoting college and career readiness.

Principal Steve Molina hopes the program creates a "seamless transition" and continues to build post-secondary partnerships.

"We want to be a model for all California schools,'' Molina said. "It will show our academics are competitive and allow our students to be engaged and ready for the next level.''

The program allows teachers to expand their lesson plans while adding real-world applications and developing policies and practices that support student successes and implement the Common Core Standards.

ERHS partners include Allan Hancock College, Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara. The combined efforts also align student achievements and goals with the entire Cal State University and University of California systems.

The grant selection was based on ERHS representing California's student diversity within a geographical region, school size and demographics.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson is proud of the "team" effort.

"My congratulations to the Righetti staff for putting in the time and energy necessary to land this grant,'' Dr. Richardson said.

ERHS CAPP participants: Steve Molina, principal; LeeAnne Del Rio, lead teacher; Geri Coats, teacher; Roxanne Eastwood, teacher; Cat Petty, teacher; Matt Provost, teacher; Dutch Van Patten, teacher; Sal Reynoso, assistant principal.

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.