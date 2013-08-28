Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Ernest Righetti High School Boot Camp Aims to Give Seniors a Leg Up

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | August 28, 2013 | 7:52 a.m.

A boot camp designed to train high school students to attack and conquer college and university life is ready for another successful mission.

The second annual Ernest Righetti High School Boot Camp will take place during four sessions throughout September at the campus cafeteria. The first experience starts Sept. 4.

More than 200 seniors are expected to attend the training where information about myths, preparation and admission requirements will be discussed. Helping students explore their goals and interests is also part of the program.

"The senior year can be overwhelming,'' ERHS counselor Eric Blanco said. "We are attempting to break down information in manageable pieces and that decreases stress and anxiety.''

The training classes help students establish a resume, personal statement, check out scholarships, financial aid, college applications and testing skills, according to ERHS college and career specialist Vicki Dirkes.

ERHS graduate Mackenzie Greeley, who has already started attending UCLA during a special summer session, said the training and insight was invaluable.

"It is a daunting task to apply if you are on your own without any kind of guidance,'' Greeley said. "Luckily for me, right! They (Mrs. Dirkes and Mr. Blanco) are the reason I am at UCLA.''

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 