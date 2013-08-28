Ernest Righetti High School Boot Camp Aims to Give Seniors a Leg Up

A boot camp designed to train high school students to attack and conquer college and university life is ready for another successful mission.

The second annual Ernest Righetti High School Boot Camp will take place during four sessions throughout September at the campus cafeteria. The first experience starts Sept. 4.

More than 200 seniors are expected to attend the training where information about myths, preparation and admission requirements will be discussed. Helping students explore their goals and interests is also part of the program.

"The senior year can be overwhelming,'' ERHS counselor Eric Blanco said. "We are attempting to break down information in manageable pieces and that decreases stress and anxiety.''

The training classes help students establish a resume, personal statement, check out scholarships, financial aid, college applications and testing skills, according to ERHS college and career specialist Vicki Dirkes.

ERHS graduate Mackenzie Greeley, who has already started attending UCLA during a special summer session, said the training and insight was invaluable.

"It is a daunting task to apply if you are on your own without any kind of guidance,'' Greeley said. "Luckily for me, right! They (Mrs. Dirkes and Mr. Blanco) are the reason I am at UCLA.''

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.