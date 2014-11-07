Ernest Righetti Leadership Students Honor Their Own at Academic Awards Ceremony

Ernest Righetti High School leadership students honored some of their own during the fall “Renaissance Academic Awards Ceremony."

More than 350 students on Wednesday night received recognition for earning a minimum 3.0 GPA, improving it by 0.5 or having a higher GPA.

The seniors, juniors and sophomores had to apply for the award through the ASB. The ASB students screened the applications, verified GPAs, created the invitations, programs and certificates. They also designed the T-shirts for award recipients.

Tenth -grader Karle Pulido said the experience will “help her get accepted to college and create a good life for herself,” while Henry Marroquin called it “empowering."

Senior Victoria Real agreed, adding, “Good study habits and grades are an important part of having college choices.” Her father, Nick, said the best part of the evening was “seeing his daughter and other students getting appreciated for all their hard work."

The ceremony is based on the National Renaissance Recognition Program sponsored by Jostens, according to Kelly DeBernardi, director of student activities. There will be another ceremony with more than 500 students in the spring that will include the freshman Class of 2017, DeBernardi added.

Vice Principal Dave Hutton believes the ceremonies are a “good opportunity to acknowledge academic success.”

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.