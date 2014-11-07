Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:28 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Ernest Righetti Leadership Students Honor Their Own at Academic Awards Ceremony

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | November 7, 2014 | 5:38 p.m.

Ernest Righetti High School leadership students honored some of their own during the fall “Renaissance Academic Awards Ceremony."

More than 350 students on Wednesday night received recognition for earning a minimum 3.0 GPA, improving it by 0.5 or having a higher GPA.

The seniors, juniors and sophomores had to apply for the award through the ASB. The ASB students screened the applications, verified GPAs, created the invitations, programs and certificates. They also designed the T-shirts for award recipients.

Tenth -grader Karle Pulido said the experience will “help her get accepted to college and create a good life for herself,” while Henry Marroquin called it “empowering."

Senior Victoria Real agreed, adding, “Good study habits and grades are an important part of having college choices.” Her father, Nick, said the best part of the evening was “seeing his daughter and other students getting appreciated for all their hard work."

The ceremony is based on the National Renaissance Recognition Program sponsored by Jostens, according to Kelly DeBernardi, director of student activities. There will be another ceremony with more than 500 students in the spring that will include the freshman Class of 2017, DeBernardi added.

Vice Principal Dave Hutton believes the ceremonies are a “good opportunity to acknowledge academic success.”

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 