Ernest Righetti School Rallies to Raise Funds for Student with Cancer

High school students recently organized a fundraiser for a fellow special-needs student with cancer to ease the costs for ongoing brain surgeries.

Ernest Righetti students and staff rose to Joshua Amador's cause by holding a delicious tri-tip barbecue and placing collection cans in every classroom. A total of $3,652.80 was raised and proudly given to the family. Students had hoped to raise $500. Posters were also created that featured the slogan, "Make a Change for Josh."

"I could not do it without the staff and students at ERHS,'' said mother Jodi Amador, adding that the funds will help with travel and other costs that have not allowed her to work on a regular basis. "They all pulled together for us and they are amazing. Josh is my inspiration. He's so strong. He keeps you going.''

Joshua, 19, will graduate in June. He's had brain cancer for several years and has had numerous surgeries at an Orange County hospital. He previously attended Pioneer Valley High School.

Righetti education specialist Janene Maa said the outreach effort taught students about community service and the value of helping those in need.

"Never underestimate the power of unity for an important cause,'' Maa said.

— Kenny Klein is a media affairs coordinator for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.