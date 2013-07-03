Ernest Ronald ‘Ernie’ Ruiz, formerly of Santa Barbara

Posted on July 3, 2013 | 6:28 p.m.

Source: Ruiz Family

Ernest Ronald “Ernie” Ruiz peacefully passed away at his home in Nipomo, California, on June 30, 2013 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born and raised in Santa Barbara, later lived in San Diego, then Bishop, California, where he had his granite and tile business for 25 years. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Teri, settled in Nipomo.

He is survived by his wife, Teri; children Tino, David and Nicole; step-children Tina, Joe and Diane; and 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Carl and Barney.

Ernie loved to make people laugh, always had a quick-witted response, and no one was a stranger for long. Win or lose, he was a die-hard San Diego Chargers fan who loved going to home games. Whether in Alaska or the Eastern Sierras, Ernie was always ready to drop his line.

Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12. A viewing will precede the mass at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. The family will host a reception at La Mesa Park, 295 Meigs Road, following interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dignity Health Hospice of Santa Maria, which made it possible for us to bring Ernie home.