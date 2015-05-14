Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:13 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Posted on May 14, 2015 | 8:37 a.m.

Ernest Watson of Santa Barbara, 1929-2015

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Ernest A. Watson, 85, of Santa Barbara died May 11, 2015.

He was born Sept. 6, 1929.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

