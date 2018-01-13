Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Posted on January 13, 2018 | 9:17 a.m.

Ernie Cervantez, 1943-2017

Source: Lisa Carrillo

Ernie Cervantez


Ernie Cervantez: Sept. 17, 1943—Jan. 12, 2017.

You were a Dad, a Papa and a Friend. You were so special and so loved.

You brought endless joy, happiness and laughter to all of the lives you touched. You were a gift to us all and life will never be the same now that you are gone.

God only takes the best and he proved it the day he brought you home. All we have now are our memories and pictures.

Though we cannot see you anymore we know you are always at our side watching over us.

You are loved and missed more everyday; this isn't a goodbye but an until we meet again...

Love,

—Barry, Lisa, Chiefy and Mugsy
 

 

Reader Comments

