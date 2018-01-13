Ernie Cervantez, 1943-2017

Posted on January 13, 2018 | 9:17 a.m.

Source: Lisa Carrillo



Ernie Cervantez: Sept. 17, 1943—Jan. 12, 2017.

You were a Dad, a Papa and a Friend. You were so special and so loved.

You brought endless joy, happiness and laughter to all of the lives you touched. You were a gift to us all and life will never be the same now that you are gone.

God only takes the best and he proved it the day he brought you home. All we have now are our memories and pictures.

Though we cannot see you anymore we know you are always at our side watching over us.

You are loved and missed more everyday; this isn't a goodbye but an until we meet again...

Love,

—Barry, Lisa, Chiefy and Mugsy

