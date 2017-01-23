Ernie Cervantez of Santa Barbara, 1943-2017

Posted on January 23, 2017 | 1:01 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Ernie Cervantez, our beloved and well-respected Father, Brother, Papa, Grandpa, Uncle and friend went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Jan. 12, 2017. He went peacefully with family and friends by his side.

Ernie was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Santa Barbara, CA, and resided there all his life. Ernie worked as a car painter for more than 50 years. He enjoyed walking, riding his bike, listening to music, attending sporting events, BBQ, going to the farmer’s market on Tuesday, and Friday lunch at Joe’s.

He is survived by his brother Daniel Cervantez; his children Lisa Carrillo (Barry), Ernie Cervantez (Connie), Yolonda Sena, Tina Cervantez, and Theresa Rodriquez; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews; two great-grandchildren; and extended family: Ruben, Rene and Rachel, who he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, son David Cervantez, and spouse Rita Lino.

Ernie will be greatly missed by all especially because he touched so many hearts with his infectious smile and contagious laugh.

You will not be forgotten, and we will all be reunited together one day. We love you Dad!

Viewing is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Santa Barbara. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Our Lady of Sorrows, 21 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara. Following mass will be a reception from noon-5 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 923 Bath St.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.