Errant Delivery Truck Damages Montecito Storefront

Firefighters were dispatched Thursday afternoon after receiving a call reporting a delivery truck had backed into a Montecito clothing store, putting the stability of the building's roof into question.

A call reporting a single vehicle had backed into a location at Dressed and Ready, 1253 Coast Village, Suite 205, came into dispatch at 4:08 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Mike DePonce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

"A delivery truck hit one of the beams of the roof line that was exposed," he said, and the impact moved the beam four inches from its original location.

Firefighters on scene felt that the building was structurally sound and the business stayed open, but a building inspector has been called out to the scene to confirm the structural integrity of the building, he said.

No injuries were reported, and DePonce said there was minimal damage to the truck at the scene.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.