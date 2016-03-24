Errors Cost Bishop Diego in Loss to Santa Paula

Bishop Diego fell to Santa Paula, 5-2, in a non-league baseball game on Thursday at the Bishop Diamond.
The Cardinals committed three errors that led to three Santa Paula runs.
Bishop scored two runs in the sixth. The Cardinals had opportunities to score but stranded six runners in scoring position in the last three innings.
Bishop goes into spring break with a 3-6 record.
