Errors Plague Santa Barbara in 2nd Straight Tournament Loss

Santa Barbara errors opened the door for Arizona's Valley Vista to rally for a 6-4 win over the Dons baseball team at the Coach Bob Invitational in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara carried a 4-1 lead into the sixth inning but the Monsoon struck for five unearned runs. They capitalized on two errors, three walks, three wild pitches, a balk and two singles to take the lead.

Four Santa Barbara pitchers allowed only four singles but they combined to walk seven.

John Jensen doubled, singled and drove in a run, while Carter Soto had two singles and a RBI to lead the Dons offense. Kevin Gowdy doubled in a run in a three-run first inning.



Santa Barbara (3-4) returns to tournament play against Seton Catholic of Chandler, Ariz., on Wednesday.



Santa Barbara…301 000 0 — 4 8 3

Valley Vista…000 105 x — 6 4 3



Chicote, Palme (4), Jensen (6), Ratliff (6) and Keithley;



Chelini, Smith (7) and Morris.



WP: Chelini; LP: Jensen (0-1)



2B (SB) Jensen, Gowdy.

