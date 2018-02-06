Errors, Walks Cost SBCC in Loss at Reedley

Baseball

Reedley scored early and late on Tuesday to hand visiting SBCC an 8-4 baseball loss.

Evan Sagariballa (3-0) went seven innings for the win, giving up four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk. SBCC starter Kyle Basch didn’t get out of the first inning, giving up three runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning.

The Vaqueros (3-3) used six relievers and the Tigers (3-4) just one. Sid Lacy didn’t allow a hit in the last two innings for his first save.

The Tigers built a 4-1 lead after two innings. The Vaqueros put up a three-spot in the sixth inning. Mitch Sancier doubled and Pat Caulfield singled with one out. Shane Hersh drilled a two-run triple and scored on an error to tie it, 4-4.

Hersh went 2-4 with two RBIs and Sancier was 2-3.

Reedley regained the upper hand in the bottom of the sixth when two runs scored on an error. The Tigers added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Vaqueros had five errors and walked seven in the nonconference game.

The Vaqueros will play a three-game series with L.A. Pierce. Thursday’s game will start at 2 p.m. at Pershing Park, then the Vaqueros will travel to Woodland Hills for Friday’s game at 2 p.m. The third game will take place at SBCC on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.

