Eryn Eckert Joins UCP Work, Inc. as Director of Community Integration Services

UCP WORK, Inc. is thrilled to announce that Eryn Eckert, Ph.D., has joined the organization as director of community integration services.

Eckert’s duties will include overseeing agency marketing and fundraising efforts as well as program development, expansion and refinement.

She holds a doctoral degree in research psychology from Claremont Graduate University and most recently worked for two and a half years as executive director at Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

Prior to her position at Jodi House, she held senior leadership positions at Storyteller Children's Center and Friendship Adult Day Care Center.

Eckert began her career working for the County of Santa Barbara as an Adult Protective Services and Public Guardian's Office social worker.

"I am so honored to be working in this role for UCP WORK, Inc.," Eckert stated. "I'm looking forward to working to increase the visibility of this wonderful organization in the community and helping expand our services to best support adults with disabilities in community integration.”

Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs throughout Santa Barbara County and serves over 600 residents with significant disabilities.

— Jenny Frith is an executive assistant at UCP WORK, Inc.