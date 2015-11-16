Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Eryn Eckert Joins UCP Work, Inc. as Director of Community Integration Services

By Jenny Frith for UCP WORK, Inc. | November 16, 2015 | 3:01 p.m.


Eryn Eckert

UCP WORK, Inc. is thrilled to announce that Eryn Eckert, Ph.D., has joined the organization as director of community integration services.

Eckert’s duties will include overseeing agency marketing and fundraising efforts as well as program development, expansion and refinement.

She holds a doctoral degree in research psychology from Claremont Graduate University and most recently worked for two and a half years as executive director at Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

Prior to her position at Jodi House, she held senior leadership positions at Storyteller Children's Center and Friendship Adult Day Care Center.

Eckert began her career working for the County of Santa Barbara as an Adult Protective Services and Public Guardian's Office social worker.

"I am so honored to be working in this role for UCP WORK, Inc.," Eckert stated. "I'm looking forward to working to increase the visibility of this wonderful organization in the community and helping expand our services to best support adults with disabilities in community integration.”

Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs throughout Santa Barbara County and serves over 600 residents with significant disabilities.

— Jenny Frith is an executive assistant at UCP WORK, Inc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 