Escape to the Movies With ‘Birdman of Alcatraz’

By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | April 28, 2017 | 10:35 a.m.

The third season of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series continues at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, with a showing of the 1962 film, Birdman of Alcatraz, at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

In pre-screening remarks, guest curator Jon Burlingame, an expert on legendary film composer Bernstein, will explore the role of the musical score in telling the Birdman of Alcatraz’s story.

Featuring one of Bernstein’s most memorable cinematic scores, Birdman of Alcatraz tells the remarkable biography of a federal-prison inmate, Robert Stroud, who becomes a talented ornithologist and published author while in solitary confinement.

Starring Burt Lancaster (best known for his roles in Elmer Gantry and Atlantic City), Birdman of Alcatraz is about a man sentenced to life in solitary confinement who combats loneliness by nursing an ailing bird back to health.

After publishing a book on bird diseases from his jail cell, Stroud meets and marries a fellow bird enthusiast, Stella. But his road to happiness takes a turn as he is unexpectedly transferred to Alcatraz. Film-goers will learn what happens when Stroud's relationship and work are threatened.

Burlingame is one of the nation’s leading writers on music for film. He has written four books on music in motion pictures, television, and recording, in addition to his biography of Bernstein.

He regularly writes for Daily Variety and the Los Angeles Times, and has written for The New York Times and Washington Post, among others.

Tickets prices range from $10-$20, and are available through the Granada Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles subject to change.

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, 899-3000 or [email protected] For more on The Granada, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.

 

