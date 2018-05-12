Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:23 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Escaped Prisoner Recaptured with Help of Santa Barbara Police K-9

Jorge Pedroza, 45, had opened the rear door of patrol vehicle and fled into the brush near County Jail

Police K-9 team and escaped prisoner Click to view larger
A police K-9 team was brought in Saturdady to help recapture a prisoner who escaped from a Santa Barbara Police patrol vehicle near the County Jail. (Urban HIkers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 12, 2018 | 9:51 a.m.

A Santa Barbara man who escaped from a patrol car as he was being brought to the the Santa Barbara County Jail was apprehended Saturday with the help of a police dog.

In the early morning hours, Jorge Pedroza, 45, was able to open the rear door of a Santa Barbara Police patrol vehicle as it approached the jail, said Sgt. Ryan DeJohn.

Pedroza fled into the brush on the side of the roadway, and a perimeter was immediately set up by Santa Barbara officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies.

A police K-9 team was brought in to track down Pedroza, DeJohn said, and after officers broadcast warnings in both English and Spanish, the dog was released to search for Pedroza.

He was located just minutes later and was taken into custody.

Perdroza was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of bite wounds before he was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of escaping from custody in addition to the original warrant, DeJohn said.

A second prisoner in the vehicle with Pedroza did not attempt to flee, DeJohn said.

