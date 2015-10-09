Esequiel R. Gauna of Santa Maria, 1952-2015

Posted on October 9, 2015 | 3:43 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory

Esequiel R. Gauna, 63, of Santa Maria, Calif., passed away Oct. 3, 2015, at Stanford Hospital surrounded by his family.

Esequiel was born in Eagle Pass, Texas April 10, 1952.

He was raised in Santa Maria and attended El Camino Junior High School and Santa Maria High School.

He was employed at Orcutt Union School District as lead ground maintenance, and he retired after 28 years.

He enjoyed the beach, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He loved family barbecues and spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends and will forever live on in our hearts and memories.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda R Gauna; his children Esequiel Gauna Jr. (Yolanda), Amy Gauna and Jenny Gauna (Joshua); and his grandchildren Savannah Gauna, Miranda Smith, Kearessa Gauna and Esequiel Gauna.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Teresa Gauna and sister-in-law Maria Ramos.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Dudley-Hoffmam Mortuary.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.