Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:24 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Nathan Eshmade Defeats Connor Hudson for SB Open Men’s Tennis Title

Recent UCSB graduate battles through tough first set during hard-fought victory at 80th Annual Santa Barbara Open

Nathan Eshmade aggressively returns a backhand during Saturday’s final of the 80th Annual Santa Barbara Open Championship at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club. Click to view larger
Nathan Eshmade aggressively returns a backhand during Saturday’s final of the 80th Annual Santa Barbara Open Championship at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | July 16, 2016 | 10:00 p.m.

After taking a considerable lead in the first set then subsequently coughing up four consecutive games, things looked awfully bleak for Nathan Eshmade at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club

Connor Hudson goes for a forehand during Saturday’s title match of the Santa Barbara Open. Click to view larger
Connor Hudson goes for a forehand during Saturday’s title match of the Santa Barbara Open. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Despite facing a set-point while trailing by a score of 6-5, the former Gauchos standout calmly countered with steady backhand returns to rejuvenate and eventually win the first set tie-breaker, 7-3. 

This hard-fought set victory allowed Eshmade to regain his confidence and allowed him to feel at ease for the remainder of the championship match.

 Accordingly, the Australian claimed a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 victory over Connor Hudson to collect his first-ever Santa Barbara Open men’s singles title on Saturday afternoon. 

“I feel absolutely ecstatic to win the Santa Barbara Open,” Eshmade said. “It’s a great feeling doing it in front of a lot of really important people and hopefully I can back it up next year.”

With a steady serve, Eshmade built an early 4-1 lead in the first set. After extending his advantage to 5-2, the recent UCSB grad dropped the next four points. 

“I have a history of starting slow, so my mentality was to steal the momentum back,” commented Hudson.

Nathan Eshmade slams a serve during Saturday’s final of the Santa Barbara Open.
Nathan Eshmade slams a serve during Saturday’s final of the Santa Barbara Open. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Nevertheless, Eshmade bounced back to win the ensuing game and tie it up at six apiece. During the tie-breaker, the 6’3” power hitter used a strong volley game to take the set. 

“I kept my head composed and took it point by point,” Eshmade added. “I’m always capable of coming back and I used this momentum going into the next set.”

During the second set, Eshmade used his newly found momentum to set the tone for the remainder of the match. 

With an effective backhand and excellent service game, he broke the former Pomona-Pitzer star early on and never looked back during a dominant 6-2 set victory. 

“Earlier in the tournament, I was missing tons of backhands but today, it was really on point, Eshmade noted. “I was also serving strong and coming forward to the net effectively.”

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Connor Hudson (left) and Nathan Eshmade pose after completing their championship match on Saturday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club. Click to view larger
Connor Hudson (left) and Nathan Eshmade pose after completing their championship match on Saturday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 