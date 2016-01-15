Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:28 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Eshmade’s Dramatic Win Lifts Gauchos over Washington

By UCSB Sports Information | January 15, 2016 | 9:28 p.m.

UCSB senior Nathan Eshmade opened his senior season in grand style, rallying from near defeat to take the final singles match and give the Gauchos a 4-3 men’s tennis win over Washington on Friday in Seattle.

Eshmade lost the first set to Gal Hakak, 6-2, and was receiving serve at match point. He fought off Hakak, evened the score at 6-6 and won the tiebreaker to force a deciding third set. With the momentum on his, Eshmade scored a 6-1 victory to clinch the team win of the Pac 12 school.

He dropped to his knees after the final point and was mobbed by his teammates.

"The team looked great out there today," Eshmade said. "We've been training really hard and we showed it. We really wanted this win."

Eshmade also was involved in a dramatic doubles match. He and partner Miles Seemann fought back to a tie Washington’s Piers Foley and Enzo Sommer, 6-6 and pulled out an 8-6 win, giving the Gauchos the deciding match for the doubles point. Anders Holm and Chase Masciorini captured the other doubles victory.

Holm and Oliver Sec, both freshmen, won in their collegiate debuts in singles for UCSB. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran dropped a three-set match, setting the stage for Eshmade.

Despite trailing by a point, the Huskies opened up singles play with two straight victories on courts one and four. No. 84 Mitch Stewart and Sommer both won in straight sets to give Washington the overall lead of 2-1.

"We've really prepared for this season and the guys played some great tennis today," Coach Marty Davis said. "It was a great win for the Gauchos."

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 