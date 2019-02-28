Esperanza Muñoz Padilla, of Santa Barbara, 1922-2019

Posted on February 28, 2019 | 1:00 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

It is with our deepest sorrow, that we inform you on the death of Esperanza Muñoz Padilla, who passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2019, in Santa Barbara, CA. Esperanza was born on July 30, 1922, in Tototlán, Jalisco, Mexico, to parents Anselmo Padilla and Antonia Lomelí.

She married José Jesús Muñoz on Sept. 20, 1941. They moved to Santa Barbara in the 1970s.

Esperanza enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and crocheting. Most of all, she loved spending time with her loved ones. At the age of 95, Esperanza still had the strength and patience to teach her great-granddaughter to crochet. She loved to play Loteria with her great-grandchildren.

Esperanza was a devout Catholic, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Esperanza is survived by her beloved husband José Jesús; her children Luis (Amelia) Muñoz, Alicia (Francisco) Rocha and Irma (Alberto) Sepulveda; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her familia and friends.

Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, also at Our Lady of Sorrows, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.