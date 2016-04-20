Esperanza Uribe Barreto of Santa Barbara, 1940-2016

Posted on April 20, 2016 | 1:04 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Esperanza Uribe Barreto, 75, died April 16, 2016, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Esperanza was born Aug. 30, 1940, in the city of Tuxpan, Nayarit, Mexico, where she attended primary school and lived until 1950.

The family moved to Santiago Ixcuitlan, Nayarit, where she studied the trade of corte y confeccion (tailoring and seamstressing).

She lived in Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, Calif., before moving to Santa Barbara in 1970.

Esperanza’s work experience included making parasails, working as a seamstress and establishing her own housekeeping business. She made her sons’ clothing when they were young.

Esperanza was an amazing woman who had a warm soul and welcoming heart. Referred by everyone as “our cute grandma,” she placed others’ happiness before her own.

She welcomed everyone who entered her home with open arms and treated them as her own family.

Regardless of the pain she may have been experiencing, Esperanza always had a smile on her face. Her love and kindness will be greatly missed.

Esperanza is survived be her husband, Fortino Barreto; her sons, Armando C. (Ana) Barreto and Oscar Barreto; her grandchildren, Larissa L. Barreto, Lesandra L. Barreto, Yesenia E. Barreto, Yadira M. Barreto, Oscar E. Barreto, Luz M. Barreto, Kayla E. Barreto and Aleah Y. Barreto; and her siblings, Celia Uribe Reyes, Alfonso Uribe Reyes, Josefina Uribe Reyes and Hilda L. Lupton.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2016, and a funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, both at Holy Cross Church, located at 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

Interment will take place at Panteon Municipal de Santiago Ixccuintle, Nayarit, Mexico.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.