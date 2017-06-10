Catch Latino Singer Espinoza Paz at Chumash Resort

Latino singer and songwriter, Espinoza Paz, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7.

Born in La Angostura, a town in Sinaloa, Mexico, Paz was 11 when he wrote his first song; by age 13, he had written 20 songs. It wasn’t until his father sent him money from the U.S. that he decided to buy his first guitar and teach himself how to play.

Paz immigrated to Sacramento in 1996. He continued to sing and write music while he earned a living as a field worker. Several months later, he was forced to return to Mexico when his mother died.

Paz expresses his mother’s loss as the hardest experience of his life, but from his suffering he drew the inspiration that fueled him to become a professional musician.

Paz’s big break came when he showed some of his creations to Banda singer El Coyote. Together they produced and recorded Paz’s songs “Besitos En El Cuello,” “Prohibido” and “Para Impresionarte,” which all became hits.

In 2006, Paz met radio personality Martin Fabian who foresaw his talent. They began collaborating and in 2007 debuted his album Paz En Tu Corazón.

Another independently released album, Amigo Con Derechos, followed in 2008 before Paz was offered a recording contract with the label Universal Latino. With them, he released his first major album El Canta Autor del Pueblo.

Paz went on to collaborate with other popular Latino singers such as Sergio Vega, Jenni Rivera, El Chapo de Sinaloa and Duelo. In 2010 he released the album De Rancho Para El Mundo, which included the hit "Al Diablo Lo Nuestro."

The album was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award and was certified gold. He released his second gold-certified album Canciones Que Deulen in 2011, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Albums Chart.

Tickets to see Paz are $55, $65 and $75 and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.