Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:50 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Catch Latino Singer Espinoza Paz at Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | June 10, 2017 | 2:00 p.m.

Latino singer and songwriter, Espinoza Paz, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7.

Espinoza Paz Click to view larger
Espinoza Paz

Born in La Angostura, a town in Sinaloa, Mexico, Paz was 11 when he wrote his first song; by age 13, he had written 20 songs. It wasn’t until his father sent him money from the U.S. that he decided to buy his first guitar and teach himself how to play.

Paz immigrated to Sacramento in 1996. He continued to sing and write music while he earned a living as a field worker. Several months later, he was forced to return to Mexico when his mother died.

Paz expresses his mother’s loss as the hardest experience of his life, but from his suffering he drew the inspiration that fueled him to become a professional musician.

Paz’s big break came when he showed some of his creations to Banda singer El Coyote. Together they produced and recorded Paz’s songs “Besitos En El Cuello,” “Prohibido” and “Para Impresionarte,” which all became hits.

In 2006, Paz met radio personality Martin Fabian who foresaw his talent. They began collaborating and in 2007 debuted his album Paz En Tu Corazón.

Another independently released album, Amigo Con Derechos, followed in 2008 before Paz was offered a recording contract with the label Universal Latino. With them, he released his first major album El Canta Autor del Pueblo.

Paz went on to collaborate with other popular Latino singers such as Sergio Vega, Jenni Rivera, El Chapo de Sinaloa and Duelo. In 2010 he released the album De Rancho Para El Mundo, which included the hit "Al Diablo Lo Nuestro."

The album was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award and was certified gold. He released his second gold-certified album Canciones Que Deulen in 2011, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Albums Chart.

Tickets to see Paz are $55, $65 and $75 and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 