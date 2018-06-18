Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:00 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Established Entrepreneur Foundation Integrated into WEV

Young aspiring business people getting assistance

WEV CEO Marsha Bailey and SOE Founder Cathy Feldman.
WEV CEO Marsha Bailey and SOE Founder Cathy Feldman. (Courtesy photo)
By Regina Ruiz for Women’s Economic Ventures | June 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) has been helping women succeed in business for nearly 30 years. Now, the organization is adding high school and college students to the mix.

WEV has announced it is integrating the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation (SOE) into its organization. Every year SOE honors women entrepreneurs for the benefit of students.

The SOE’s Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards are designed to acknowledge the contributions of women entrepreneurs to the local economy in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as to support future economic growth through recognition and education of student entrepreneurs.

 “All of us at WEV are moved and grateful to be entrusted with the legacy that has been established by the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation,” said WEV CEO and founder Marsha Bailey, an advocate for women business owners.

Bailey has known SOE’s founder Cathy Feldman since the early 1990s. Feldman has been a lifelong advocate for empowering women and is now retiring.

Since its first year in 2011, SOE has awarded more than $75,000 to students. The student winners have created everything from apps to non-toxic beach tar remover and a unique line of salsas.

The student entrepreneurs have won the New Venture Challenge, a one-day business pitch competition put on by the Scheinfeld Center of Entrepreneurship at Santa Barbara City College.

They are awarded financial support (in the form of seed capital) and scholarships at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards to help them to develop their aspiring businesses and continue their education.

The awards allow the foundation to fulfill its goal of encouraging future economic growth in our region.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, the number of young entrepreneurs has fallen drastically and is at an all-time low. Since the 1980s, business ownership among the under-30 population has declined by 65 percent.

“It is critical that we increase our efforts to build and support a healthy pipeline of aspiring entrepreneurs who will imagine and create the next generation of businesses,” Bailey said.

The 2018 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards recognized women in 11 business categories, who were selected by independent judges living outside the tri-county area.

The SOE Foundation Board also selected the recipient of the Rock Star: Life Achievement Award, presented to Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree this year. WEV will continue to host the SOE Awards dinner next year.

Women’s Economic Ventures is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women.

Serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties from offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Santa Maria, WEV provides training, consulting and loans to help entrepreneurs start, grow and thrive in business.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and consulting to 14,000 women and men, and made more than $4 million in loans, assisting  4,000 local businesses. For more information, visit WEV’s website, www.wevonline.org.

— Regina Ruiz for Women’s Economic Ventures.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 