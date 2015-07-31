Estella Elena Nuno of Santa Maria, 1931-2015

Posted on July 31, 2015 | 8:54 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Estella E. Nuno, 84, peacefully departed on July 30, 2015.

Estella was born July 22, 1931, in Betteravia, California, to Jesus and Martina Lemos, and had lived in the area all her life.

She attended local schools in Santa Maria. Estella was employed in the produce and frozen food industry for over 25 years.

Estella loved to cook for all who came to visit, from making tortillas to her famous home-made macaroni and cheese that all her grandchildren raved about. When she was not cooking, Estella enjoyed ironing, dancing, and listening to music.

She will be missed dearly by her whole family.

Estella was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Martina Lemos; and grandson, Ray Armenta.

Estella is survived by her children: Jesus Nuno, Boise, Idaho, Ralph Nuno (Karen) Santa Maria, Susan Garner (Ron) Santa Paula, Rosemary Sanchez ( Armando) Hacienda Heights, Michael Sanchez ( Theresa) Santa Maria, and Michelle Rodriguez (Paul) Nipomo; grandchildren: Richard Nuno, Nathan Nuno, Ralph Nuno, Noel Nuno, Tammy Nuno, Marisa Sanchez, Nick Sanchez, Kylie Rodriguez, Jessica Bernal, and Zachary Bernal; and nine great-granchildren.

Estella is also, survived by her siblings, Alice Torres (Culver City, California), Emma Santiago (Montebello, California), Jesse Lemos (Santa Maria), and Rudy Lemos (Rowland Heights, California).

Our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to all the staff at the Santa Maria Care Center for taking excellent care of our mother.

A rosary for Estella will take place on Monday August 3, 2015, at 6 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 960 W. Orchard, Santa Maria.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday August 4, 2015, at 10 a.m. at St. John Neumann, with a graveside service following at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

