Esther Gonzales of Carpinteria, 1927-2017

Posted on December 16, 2017 | 2:39 p.m.

Source: Monica Herrera

Esther Gonzales, 90, of Carpinteria, passed away on Dec. 11, 2017. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 11, 1927, to Jesus and Maximina Gonzalez.

Esther is survived by her younger siblings, Ana Lomeli of Tuolumne, Calif., and Francisco “Pancho” Gonzalez, of Tijuana, Mexico. Her children include Maria Arcelia Figueroa (Ignacio), Reyes “Rey” Gonzalez (Janis), John “Johnny” Gonzalez (Rita Wheatley), Estevan “Stevie” Gonzalez, and Gilbert “Gibby” Gonzalez (Carrie). Her legacy continues with nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Esther attended early elementary school in Chicago and returned to Mexico until her mid-teen years when she returned to California. Carpinteria became her home where she worked with the Carpinteria Lemon Association until she married John O. Gonzales.

Her love of flowers, home and family was evident in her smile when the family would gather together.

The kitchen was the heart of her home where she enjoyed cooking and creating dishes. Her favorite dish was tamales, and she accepted the challenge in making them in her kitchen when she could.

Esther continued to care for her family everyday until she was called home. She is preceded in death by her husband John “Shorty” Gonzales and her siblings Andrea Cuevas, Juan Gonzalez, Mercedes Sanchez, Lupe Tejeda and Celia Macias.

In lieu of flowers, please share a flower with a loved one.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at St. Joseph's Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

