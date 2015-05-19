Esther Phelps of Santa Barbara, 1931-2015

Posted on May 19, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Esther Jaureguí Phelps, 84, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, died on Saturday, May 16, 2015, at Mission Terrace Convalescent Hospital.

Esther was born in Ostotán, Jalisco, México, on Jan. 4, 1931. She came to the Santa Barbara area in 1948 after spending some time in Mexicali, Mexico.

She married Roger Phelps in Santa Barbara, whose union produced two sons.

Esther worked as a cosmetologist for over 10 years and later worked as a housekeeper for several prominent families in Santa Barbara for over 20 years. She also spent many years as a homemaker, nurturing and guiding her children.

Esther was an extremely private individual who respected others’ privacy but was always there to help others without being intrusive. She placed great importance on cleanliness and maintained her house immaculately tidy. Esther liked fashion in clothing, enjoyed both classical and mariachi music and loved to watch telenovelas on television. She was a nurturing and loving mother and her sons were her love, pride and joy.

Esther was a devout Catholic and was especially loyal to the Virgen de Guadalupe and San Judas Tadeo.

Esther was predeceased by her parents, José and Anita Jauregui, and her beloved sister, Maria de la Paz Yañez. She is survived by her sons, Edward R. Phelps and Michael E. Phelps (Lorna); her brother, José Chávez (Soledad); cousin, Elvia Hernández; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21 and the Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22 at Holy Cross Church, 1749 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Interment will take place immediately after the Mass at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.