Ethan Banez, Jake Yonally of Providence Headed to Next Level in Soccer

Providence seniors Ethan Banez and Jake Yonally on Wednesday signed college letters of intent to play soccer at the next level.

Banez is headed up the road to Westmont College while Yonally is bound for the University of Chicago.

The pair play for the Santa Barbara Soccer Club at the Premier Level.

“It is a testament to the determination and skill of these athletes and the support of the school that they were prepared for admission to these competitive colleges and recruited to play on collegiate teams,” Providence Athletic Director Steve Stokes said.