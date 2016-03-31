Ethan Cloyd Does It All in Dunn Win Over Thacher

Baseball

It was a special day for Dunn freshman Ethan Cloyd against Thacher.

Cloyd struck out 15, threw a one-hitter, had three hits and drove in two runs, leading the Earwigs to a 6-1 baseball win on Thursday.

Cloyd took a no-hitter and a shutout into the seventh inning, but Thacher broke it up with a double and an earned run.

"Overall, it was an outstanding performance by Cloyd," said coach David Lawrence.

At the plate, Cloyd went 3 for 4 with two singles, a double and two RBIs. David Ater and Jake Monroe also added two hits each for the Earwigs.

Dunn extended its win streak to five games and will travel to Santa Cruz on Monday.

