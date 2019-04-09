Pixel Tracker

Tennis

Ethan Ha, Jimming Wang Combine for 6 Singles Wins in Cate’s 10-8 Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 9, 2019 | 6:41 p.m.

Freshman Jimming Wang stepped up and won three sets at No. 2 singles, helping Cate turn back Thacher, 10-8, and move closer to the Tri-Valley League tennis title on Tuesday.

At 6-0, Cate is one win away from clinching the league title.

Ethan Ha went 3-0 at No. 1 singles and the top doubles team of Devin Pai and Brad Gordon swept.  No. 2 doubles of Phil Xu and Lucian Prinz picked up a set in the second round to help the Rams get to 10 sets. 

The Rams play host to Laguna Blanca on Thursday.

