Ethan Ha Leads Cate Chage in Tri-Valley League Finals

Tennis

Cate's no. 1 singles Ethan Ha advanced on Tuesday to the boys tennis Tri-Valley League championships, in which he will play Villanova's Charlie Quest on Friday.

Joseph Thomassen and doubles teams Charlie Morris/Devin Pai and Charles Xie/Devin Parker also competed in the league finals.

Thomassen fell in the first round after ceding a third-set tiebreaker to Nordhoff's Shawn Rothermell. Morris/Pai won their first round but lost in their own third-set tiebreaker to Thacher's Connor Callahan/Max Goldberg.

Parker/Xie also dropped after drawing Nordhoff's no. 1 duo, Dakota Martin/Victor Becker.

"I'm really proud of all the players today," Cate coach Charles Bryant said. "Ethan played great like he has all season and is ready to defend his title. Everyone played well and really just a few points were the difference between the rest of our players advancing."

