Ethan Kahn’s Six Goals Power Dos Pueblos to Victory

The Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team rode six goals from Ethan Kahn to an 8-3 non-league away victory over Alexander Hamilton High School on Saturday.

Kahn also assisted on one of the Chargers' other two goals.

Dos Pueblos head coach Lucas Martinez commended the play of his goalies, saying "Garret Forman and Calvin Schooler had a great game in the goal."

With the victory, the Chargers improve to 3-2, 0-2 on the season, and will travel to face rival Santa Barbara on Monday.

