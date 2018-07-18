Ethan Parrish, Hannah Meyer, Cassidy Miller Win Medals in Pan Am Games Water Polo

Water Polo

Ethan Parrish, Hannah Meyer and Cassidy Miller of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club won medals at last week’s Union Americana De Natacion (UANA) Youth Pan American Games in Clearwater, Fla.

Parrish brought home a silver medal after the Team USA youth men's team fell short against Brazil, 8-5, in the championship game.

Meyer and Miller earned bronze medals as the Team USA youth women's team routed Puerto Rico, 21-7, to take third place in the tournament. The Americans lost to eventual champion Canada, 19-9, in the semifinals.

Both boys and girls USA teams qualified for next summer’s FINA Junior World Championships.

Meyer and Miller will be juniors at San Marcos and Parrish is entering his junior year at Dos Pueblos.

Parrish scored twice in USA’s pool-play wins over Argentina (15-6) and Peru (19-1). He scored once in USA’s 12-9 semifinal win over a tough Canadian team.

Meyer scored two goals and Miller had one for the U.S in the rout of Puerto Rico in the bronze-medal game. Miller had a goal in USA’s loss to Canada and scored three in a 24-5 win over Argentina.

Miller and Meyer played on the CIF-SS Division 1 championship team for San Marcos High.

Next up for all three athletes is the 2018 National Junior Olympics in San Jose and Stanford. Nine 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo teams will compete in seven age brackets. The boys' competition begins on July 21 and the girls begin on July 26th.

