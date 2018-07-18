Wednesday, July 18 , 2018, 12:28 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
Water Polo

Ethan Parrish, Hannah Meyer, Cassidy Miller Win Medals in Pan Am Games Water Polo

USA Youth Water polo players win medals. Click to view larger
Hannah Meyer, left, Ethan Parrish and Cassidy Miller won medals in water polo at the Pan American Games in Clearwater, Fla. Parrish claimed a silver and Meyer and Miller took bronze. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 17, 2018 | 10:50 p.m.

Ethan Parrish, Hannah Meyer and Cassidy Miller of the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club won medals at last week’s Union Americana De Natacion (UANA) Youth Pan American Games in Clearwater, Fla.

Parrish brought home a silver medal after the Team USA youth men's team fell short against Brazil, 8-5, in the championship game.

Meyer and Miller earned bronze medals as the Team USA youth women's team routed Puerto Rico, 21-7, to take third place in the tournament. The Americans lost to eventual champion Canada, 19-9, in the semifinals.

Both boys and girls USA teams qualified for next summer’s FINA Junior World Championships.

Meyer and Miller will be juniors at San Marcos and Parrish is entering his junior year at Dos Pueblos. 

Parrish scored twice in USA’s pool-play wins over Argentina (15-6) and Peru (19-1).  He scored once in USA’s 12-9 semifinal win over a tough Canadian team.

Meyer scored two goals and Miller had one for the U.S in the rout of Puerto Rico in the bronze-medal game.  Miller had a goal in USA’s loss to Canada and scored three in a 24-5 win over Argentina.

Miller and Meyer played on the CIF-SS Division 1 championship team for San Marcos High.

Next up for all three athletes is the 2018 National Junior Olympics in San Jose and Stanford. Nine 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo teams will compete in seven age brackets.  The boys' competition begins on July 21 and the girls begin on July 26th.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 